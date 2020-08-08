Ishkaran Bhandari Seeks RCI Reply On Registration Of Sushant's Psychologist Susan Walker

Advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari on Friday, August 7 wrote to the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) seeking clarification on registration of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's psychologist Susan Walker Moffat. Recently, Moffat had spoken on the Mental Condition of the late actor claiming that he suffering from bipolar disorder. Bhandari in his letter demanded to know if Moffat is registered with the council and if she has fulfilled mandatory requirements for those with a foreign degree to practice in India.

READ | Maha HM Anil Deshmukh reacts to CBI probe in Sushant death case, defends Mumbai Police

"Susan Walker Moffat, whose recent interview has lately gone viral at various social media platforms and in which interview Susan has blatantly disclosed the mental state of Late Sushant Singh Rajput, thereby prima facie violating, amongst others", Bhandari wrote in his letter to the RCI chairperson Shakuntala D Gamlin.

Moffat makes shocking and unverified revelations

The letter further stated that on August 1, 2020, Moffat did an online interview and made certain shocking and unverified revelations about the mental health of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the sudden demise of whom is being investigated upon by the Mumbai and Bihar police and other central agencies. She claimed that Rajput was suffering from bipolar disorder and when she happened to meet the late actor and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on several occasions in November 2019 and December 2019 and communicated with Chakraborty in June this year.

Ms Susan Walker spoke on Mental Condition of Sushant Singh Rajput.



I have written to RCI asking - did she take exam & is she registered with them?



And

has she fulfilled mandatory requirements for those with foreign degree to practise in India?



If not then take action! pic.twitter.com/IhhuHxc399 — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) August 8, 2020

READ | WATCH: 'It's Political' with Pradeep Bhandari as Justice for Sushant Singh movement rages

After the unverified revelations regarding the mental health of the late actor, a lot of speculation was raised in the media over the reliability of the revelations made by Moffat and if she was qualified to make such a statement about Rajput's mental health, the letter stated.

"The guidelines of the Rehabilitation center categorically mention that a person with a qualified degree in Clinical psychology from a university in abroad shall only be allowed to practice as a psychologist and other allied areas in India if he/she passes the examination prescribed by the RCI for this purpose" the letter stated.

READ | Sushant Case LIVE Updates: Rhea attempts diary stunt; Showik Reaches ED Office

Latest development in the SSR death case

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty on Saturday shared pages from her diary with Sushant's notes on it. Titled 'Gratitude List', the pages shared by Rhea show in Sushant's handwriting that he had been grateful for Rhea, her family, and his pet dog Fudge. Also obliquely commenting on the accusations of owning "properties" in Mumbai with Sushant's money, she shared a picture of Sushant's water flask- his film Chhichhore's merchandise. With a picture of Sushant's water bottle, it appears that Rhea has advertently said, "The only property of Sushant that I possess."

Chakraborty on Friday was interrogated by Enforcement Directorate's regarding money laundering allegations from the late actor's account. She has been questioned by the ED officials about the dubious transactions from Sushant's account amid the nationwide lockdown as various sources have claimed that she controlled the late actor's finances. She also allegedly possesses two prime properties in Mumbai despite a meagre net worth, as per her Income Tax records.

She was quizzed for over 8 hours and left from the Enforcement Directorate office, late in the evening on Friday.

READ | 'Only property of Sushant that I possess': Rhea attempts diary stunt after ED grilling