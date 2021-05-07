Bhandup Mall Fire: Mumbai Police Arrests 2 For Submitting False Fire Safety Certificates

After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ordered a report into the fire that broke out at Dreams Mall in Bhandup, which killed 11 people, Mumbai Police PRO on Friday informed that 2 accused have been arrested. The Mumbai Police PRO informed that the 2 accused were arrested after it was found out that they had submitted false certificates regarding fire safety.

Mumbai: BMC directs inquiry into Bhandup mall fire

Earlier on March 27, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ordered a report into the fire that broke out at Dreams Mall in Bhandup that had left eleven people dead. BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal urged the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) of Disaster Management to probe into the fire that engulfed Dreams Mall and Sunrise Hospital - a COVID care centre. The BMC commissioner ordered an inquiry to be conducted within the next 15 days of the incident in consultation with the Chief Fire Officer. He also asked the Deputy Municipal Commissioner to check if the required licenses were obtained by the mall and the hospital and ordered action against them if any discrepancy was found.

Mumbai: Bhandup Mall Fire

The death toll in the fire at Dreams Mall, Bhandup West, has gone up to ten. We are deeply aggrieved by the loss of so many precious lives . Mumbai Fire Brigade’s search & rescue operation is on and the patients have been evacuated and sent in good care #MyBMCUpdates https://t.co/Erz9hPo7lW — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 26, 2021

11 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at Bhandup’s Dreams Mall in Mumbai on an intervening night March 27 and March 28. Officials have said that the patients have been evacuated as the smoke spread into Sunrise Hospital, a COVID-19 hospital on the third floor of Dreams Mall. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had said that at least 70 patients, including those infected with COVID-19, have been shifted to another hospital.

Maharashtra CM announces compensation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had visited the incident site at Bhandup’s Dreams Mall in Mumbai to take stock of the situation. CM Thackeray had announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the deceased and vowed to take action against those who were responsible for the fire. "The firefighters did a great job in rescuing people. However, some who were on ventilators could not be rescued. I seek forgiveness from their families," the Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had said.

