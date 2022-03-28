Bharat Bandh: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Protesters & Police In Kolkata's Jadavpur Area

The Bharat Bandh called by a unified forum of central trade union turned violent on the first day of the strike in Kolkata with a scuffle between protesters and police at Jadavpur. The early morning visuals from West Bengal showed police detaining some of the protesters who had gathered at Jadavpur while a similar protest was being carried out at North Kolkata's Shyambazar area. A unified forum of central trade unions called for a countrywide strike (Bharat Bandh) on March 28 and 29 to protest the Central government's policies.

Visuals of scuffle from Kolkata:

#BREAKING | Scuffle breaks out between police and protestors in Kolkata as Trade Unions protest against govt policies



A 48 hours nationwide strike/bandh called by different trade unions on March 28 and 29



Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/xUgjIktY7q pic.twitter.com/lgRKbCNMKy — Republic (@republic) March 28, 2022

West Bengal | Members from the Left Front gather in huge numbers & block railway tracks at Jadavpur Railway Station in Kolkata, in view of the 2-day nationwide strike called by different trade unions. pic.twitter.com/WnWUTJHKNo — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

The earlier statement from the trade Union had added that roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have decided to join the strike in spite of the impending threat of ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) in Haryana and Chandigarh. ESMA prohibits any strike when invoked.

Bharat Bandh called by Trade Union

Bank employees have also joined the protests against government policies that, according to the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), harm workers, farmers, and the general public. This may disrupt banking services on Monday and Tuesday.

The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has announced that it will participate in a countrywide general strike to protest rising unemployment, lower pay, the privatisation of public sector banks, and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021, among other problems.

CH Venkatachalam, the general secretary of AIBEA informed about the support of his union to the countrywide strike, through his Twitter last week. Apart from AIBEA other central banking unions, including the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), have also joined the Bharat Bandh on March 28 and 29. Other sectors have also announced their support in the bandh.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has already informed its customers that the banking services may get impacted due to the strike on March 28 and 29. Unions in the railways and defence sectors will mobilise in favour of the strike at tens of thousands of locations, the statement from Trade Unions said.

Despite calls from various trade unions for a 48-hour nationwide strike/bandh on March 28 and 29, all state government offices of West Bengal would remain open and staff would report for duty on those days.