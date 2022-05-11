Bhilwara DM Says 3 People Held Over Death Of 22-year-old; SP Urges All To Maintain Peace

Tension prevailed in Rajasthan's Bhilwara region after a youth was allegedly stabbed to death on Tuesday. A 22-year-old boy was reportedly killed, following which, the internet services were suspended in the district on Wednesday.

Following the death of the youth, the District Magistrate of Bhilwara, Ashish Modi, spoke with reporters and informed that three people have been arrested and an inquiry is underway.

“Police and administration are trying their level best to gather more relevant information regarding the incident. I request Bhilwara residents to not spread rumours in the area and to maintain peace. We have arrested three accused and an inquiry is underway. There was a massive fight between a group of boys last night. One of the boys allegedly carried a knife. A victim named Adarsh was stabbed with a knife and reportedly lost his life,” DM Ashish Modi said. “Internet services in Bhilwara to remain suspended till 6 am on Thursday, 12th May as certain groups try to spread rumours during such times," he added.

Rajasthan | Some youth entered into a brawl last night. One of them had a knife. One person has died,3 accused arrested. Investigation underway. Internet services suspended for 24 hrs to maintain peace as rumours are spread in such a situation: Ashish Modi,Bhilwara Dist Collector pic.twitter.com/GVjz4OsdX4 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 11, 2022

Adarsh Sidhu, Superintendent of Police Bhilwara said that police is trying to gather more information regarding the incident.

SP Bhilwara said, “I request everyone to maintain peace and harmony in the area. Police have taken three accused into custody. I request Bhilwara residents not to take any step to hamper law and order in the area. We have asked senior police officials to gather information from the accused and we assure Bhilwara residents that severe action will be taken against the accused.”

The administration has also increased security in the area in the wake of tensions after the alleged stabbing incident.

Sanganer Bhilwara incident

It is pertinent to note that this is the second time in a week that tensions broke out in Bhilwara. Earlier in the week, clashes had broken out in the Sanganer town of Bhilwara when a group beat up two people and set a bike ablaze. Mobile internet services were suspended in the district on Thursday following the incident.

Earlier last week, a group of masked men attacked two people in the Sanganer area of ​​Bhilwara, paving way for clashes. Police said that the assailants, who wore masks, also set a bike on fire.

Based on the report of the Bhilwara District Collector, the Divisional Commissioner ordered the suspension of mobile internet service in the district from 4 AM on Thursday to 4 AM on Friday to bring the law and order situation under control.