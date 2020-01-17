Bhim Army Chief Azad Defies Court Order, Fearmongers About CAA At Jama Masjid Protest

Defying court orders, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad on Friday is staging an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid- the same place from where he was arrested on December 20. Visuals show Azad with a copy of the constitution sitting amid protestors outside the Jama Masjid. Protestors are seen displaying anti-CAA, anti-NRC posters along with Azad's photo.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad gets bail, ordered to leave Delhi for 4 weeks

Azad defies court orders, protests at Jama

Addressing the protestors, he said, " We must keep the unity of this country intact. I have been separated from my family, but I have returned here. This is our country and our responsibility to maintain peace while the govt is targeting Muslims. We will yet again take an oath of maintaining unity and read the Constitution's preamble," adding, " I am hurt that I cannot join at Shaheen Bagh for the protest as I have to return home."

'This isn't Pak': Delhi court pulls up cops for denying permission for Jama Masjid protest

Delhi Court gives bail to Azad

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi's Tiz Hazari Court granted bail to Azad after he was arrested by the Delhi police - 25 days ago, for a bail bond of Rs. 25,000. Delivering the verdict, Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau, ordered Azad to leave Delhi for 4 weeks till saying that she does not want any interference with the upcoming Delhi elections. Azad has also been asked to appear before a police station in his native district of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh every Saturday for four weeks, after being released from Tihar jail.

The judge had said, "It is one's constitutional right to protest. People can carry out peaceful protests anywhere. Jama Masjid is not in Pakistan where we are not allowed to protest. And peaceful protests take place in Pakistan as well."

While hearing the bail plea, earlier on Tuesday, the judge pulled up Delhi and Uttar Pradesh cops and asked them the reason for not granting permission to protest at religious places. Azad along with 15 other people were arrested on December 20. Nine of them have been granted bail since then on January 9.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh demands release of Bhim Army's Chandrashekar Azad

Daryaganj violence and anti CAA protest

On December 20, Azad's outfit had called for a protest against CAA in front of Jama Masjid. Though Azad was denied permission to protest, he was spotted holding up a copy of the Constitution with a photo of BR Ambedkar on it. He was immediately detained by the police, but escaped from their custody and returned to the protest venue. Later that night, Azad surrendered, post which he was sent to judicial custody on December 21.

Bhim Army chief taken to AIIMS for follow-up treatment

As the protest began, protesters started marching from the mosque to Jantar Mantar in central Delhi. However, they were stopped at Delhi Gate when the protest took a violent turn and the crowd refused to back down. A car allegedly set on fire outside Daryaganj police station. Policemen then used water cannons and to disperse the crowd, as per reports.