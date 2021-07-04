Bhima Koregaon Case Accused Stan Swamy Moves Bombay HC Against Strict UAPA Bail Provision

Amid concerns over innocent persons facing prolonged incarceration, activist Stan Swamy moved the Bombay High Court against Section 43D(5) of the UAPA. The accused in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case contended that this provision creates a huge hurdle for any person to be granted bail under UAPA. According to him, this is violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

Here is the text of Section 43D(5):

"Notwithstanding anything contained in the Code, no person accused of an offence punishable under Chapters IV and VI of this Act shall, if in custody, be released on bail or on his own bond unless the Public Prosecutor has been given an opportunity of being heard on the application for such release:

Provided that such accused person shall not be released on bail or on his own bond if the Court, on a perusal of the case diary or the report made under section 173 of the Code is of the opinion that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accusation against such person is prima facie true".

The petition submitted that the wording of the Section takes away the discretion of the court to even superficially examine the case against the accused. Moreover, he lamented that the Supreme Court's verdict in the National Investigation Agency vs Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali case had created a situation where bail could be denied simply by relying upon prosecution documents. At present, Swamy is admitted to the Holy Family Private Hospital owing to his ill-health.

NIA's charges against Stan Swamy

The Jesuit priest and octogenarian was arrested from his house in Ranchi on October 8, 2020. As per the NIA's charge sheet filed on October 9, Swamy has been accused of being a member of CPI (Maoist) and a key conspirator of the Bhima Koregaon- Elgar Parishad case. It alleged that the activist had propagated among other cadres that the arrest of the urban CPI (Maoist) members had caused "irrevocable damage" to the organization. The central agency cited "incriminating documents" seized from Swamy's possession to claim that he received funds to further the activities of CPI (Maoist).

What is the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case?

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. This resulted in the death of one person and leaving several injured. Subsequently, the Pune police arrested activists such as Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale and P Varavara Rao for allegedly inciting the Bhima Koregoan violence through their speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017.

The charges filed by the police include 'conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi', 'overthrow the government', 'waging war against the Government of India' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Also, it has been alleged that some of the arrested individuals are active members of the banned CPI (Maoists) party. In January 2020, the case was transferred to the NIA.