Bhima Koregaon Case: NIA Counters Accused Stan Swamy's Claim On Seizure Of Straw & Sipper

The NIA on Sunday rubbished claims that it seized a straw and sipper from activist Stan Swamy, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case. It was reacting to reports that claimed that the agency sought 20 days’ time from the NIA special court to respond to Swamy’s plea to allow him a straw and sipper in Taloja Central Jail. Maintaining that the octogenarian activist was in judicial custody since his arrest on October 8, it put the onus on the jail authorities which come under the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra government.

Suffering from Parkinson's disease, Swamy sought judicial intervention in this regard on November 6. However, the NIA clarified that the court had issued direction to the Taloja jail authorities on November 26 to provide Swamy a straw and sipper. The agency had informed the court that it did not recover any straw and sipper from the activist's possession which can be verified by "independent witnesses".

Claims Made by Accused Stan Swamy regarding Seizure of his Straw and Sipper by NIA are False and Mischievous pic.twitter.com/9Xsb3rjukR — NIA India (@NIA_India) November 29, 2020

As per the NIA's chargesheet filed on October 9, Swamy has been accused of being a member of CPI (Maoist) and a key conspirator of the Bhima Koregaon- Elgar Parishad case. It alleged that the activist had propagated among other cadres that the arrest of the urban CPI (Maoist) members had caused an "irrevocable damage" to the organization. According to the agency, he received funds to further the activities of CPI (Maoist). To buttress its claim, the NIA cited the "incriminating documents" seized from Swamy's possession.

The Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. This resulted in the death of one person and leaving several injured. Subsequently, the Pune police arrested activists such as Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale and P Varavara Rao for allegedly inciting the Bhima Koregoan violence through their speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017.

The charges filed by the police include 'conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi', 'overthrow the government', 'waging war against the Government of India' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Also, it has been alleged that some of the arrested individuals are active members of the banned CPI (Maoists) party. In January 2020, the case was transferred to the NIA.

