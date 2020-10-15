Bhima Koregaon Case: Plea Filed In SC Seeking Bail For P Varavara Rao On Medical Grounds

On Wednesday, Pendyala Hemalatha moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction for her husband P Varavara Rao to be released on bail on medical grounds. Arrested on August 28, 2018, in the Bhima Koregaon- Elgar Parishad case, the poet is currently languishing in the Taloja Central Jail in Maharashtra. The petition claims that the continued custody of Rao amounts to "cruel and inhuman treatment", violating Article 21 of the Constitution. Hemalatha attributed Rao's neurological problems to contracting COVID-19 and the fall that he had in St. George Hospital.

According to her, the activist's condition continued to be precarious despite being discharged from the Nanavati Hospital in August 2020. To buttress her point, she pointed out that Rao is bed-ridden and has suffered drastic weight loss. Mentioning that Rao is about 81 years of age, Hemalatha contended that the jail would not have the necessary facilities to take care of him. The petition listed more reasons for temporary bail such as the possibility of reinfection, post-COVID complications, no chance of commencement of the trial in the near future and the prolonged pendency of a petition in Bombay HC. Moreover, she stressed that bail on health grounds is not barred under the UAPA.

Here is the prayer:

a) Issue an appropriate writ directing the Respondents to set the Petitoner’s husband / Dr. P. Varavara Rao at liberty or admit him to bail on medical grounds on such terms and conditions, this Hon’ble Court may deem fit and proper in the nature and circumstances of case; and/or b) That pending the hearing and final disposal of this Petition, the Petitioner be directed to be released on temporary medical bail and be allowed to travel to Hyderabad to be with his family and loved ones on such terms and conditions as this Hon’ble Court may deem fit and proper in the nature and circumstances of the case; c) Pass such other or further orders as this Hon’ble Court may deem fit and proper in the facts and circumstances of the case as well as in the interest of justice.

The Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. This resulted in the death of one person and leaving several injured. Subsequently, the Pune police arrested activists such as Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale and P Varavara Rao for allegedly inciting the Bhima Koregoan violence through their speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017.

The charges filed by the police include 'conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi', 'overthrow the government', 'waging war against the Government of India' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Also, it has been alleged that some of the arrested individuals are active members of the banned CPI (Maoists) party. In January 2020, the case was transferred to the NIA.

