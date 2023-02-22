Bhiwani Murder Case: FIR Against Rajasthan Police In Haryana Over Pregnant Woman's Assault

The Bhiwani double murder case investigation has triggered a face-off between the Rajasthan Police and the Haryana Police. In a strange turn of events, the Haryana Police registered a case against the Rajasthan Police at Nuh on Tuesday. The FIR has been registered against unknown people, following a complaint received from the mother of Shrikant, one of the accused in the Bhiwani double murder, wherein two youths were found charred to death in a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16, after they were allegedly abducted from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan.

The alleged abducters, said to be from a cow vigilante group, allegedly abducted Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, on Wednesday. Later, their charred bodies were found in a completely burnt car in Bhiwani's Loharu area about 200 kilometres away from Bharatpur on Thursday morning, shared the police.

Initially, an FIR was been registered at Gopalgarh police station against five persons on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's family members and investigation was taken up. It was revealed during the probe that one of the deceased, Junaid, had a criminal history.

Five accused have been identified by the Rajasthan Police in connection with murder of the youths, namely Monu Manesar, Rinku Saini, Anil, Shrikant Pandit, and Lokesh Singla. As per reports, the accused abducted both the victims on suspicion of cow smuggling. The victims were beaten badly and after they died, their bodies were transported to Loharu, in a Bolero car. The car was later set on fire by the accused along with both dead bodies in it.

Now, with the fresh episode of registering of FIR against the Rajasthan Police, the conflict appearing to be escalating between the police of both the states. The incident has also taken a political turn.

The latest FIR by the Haryana Police on Tuesday has been registered against unknown 30-40 people dressed in police uniform, who allegedly striked at the residence of the complainant in search of Shrikant in the wee hours and badly assaulted his pregnant wife, when they didn't find the accused. The incident resulted in miscarriage of the victim lady in the hospital, apart from some serious injuries, which she received during the incident.

The Haryana Police have registered the case under sections 148, 149, 354 & 323 of the IPC and are further probing the incident to ascertain the identities of all the accused involved in the incident.

On being asked about the incident, Chief Minister of Haryana Manoharlal Khattar said the Haryana Police is co-ordinating and extending all its support to the Rajasthan Police. The state police is even sharing all the information with the Rajasthan Police to solve the entire case and dig into the investigation. CM Khattar further said there is no such politics in the case and all the co-operation is being extended, but there is no outcome.



Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Police has denied allegations of assaulting a pregnant woman during the raids and said Srikant is an accused in the case of abduction and murder of two men by cow vigilante group. The allegations levelled by the woman are irrelevant and the family is only making accusations, because their family member is one of the accused in the incident.