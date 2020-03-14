Bhopal Police Books 30 After Jyotiraditya Scindia's Convoy Shown Black Flags; Stone-pelted

The Bhopal Police on Saturday took strict action against all those who showed black flags to Jyotiraditya Scindia and his cavalcade earlier on Friday. As per sources, the police have booked at least 30 people who were identified through video footage. Along with it, the BJP has also demanded strict against all those who targeted Scindia.

On Friday, Jyotiraditya Scindia and his cavalcade were shown black flags allegedly by Congress supporters while he was on his way to the airport on Friday to travel to Delhi. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that Scindia's vehicle was stopped and stones pelted at it in the "life-threatening attack".

Scindia joins BJP

A day after quitting the grand-old party, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday joined the BJP, in presence of party's national president JP Nadda. As Scindia joined the saffron party, after serving the Congress for 18 years, he extended his regards to BJP president Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He also attacked the Congress party for not serving the people. While inducting him, Nadda recalled the contribution of Rajmata Scindia in the formation of Jan Sangh. He filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on March 13.

MP Assembly's current scenario

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 92 MLAs. The resignation of 22 MLAs, will also bring down the halfway mark to 103, though only if the Speaker accepts them.

