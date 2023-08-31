BHU Dalit Prof Alleges Assault, Molestation By Colleagues, Students

A Dalit assistant professor from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has levelled charges of molestation, assault and harassment against two of her colleagues and two students enrolled at the university. Varanasi police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the professor.

Accusing the police of inaction, the professor alleged that while the incident took place on May 22, police had refused to lodge the case until August 27.

The complainant said that when she approached the Lanka police station to lodge her complaint, she was turned away. She further noted that only after a repeated follow-ups and writing several letters to the authorities, the police swung into action and registered a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The complainant, a senior faculty member at BHU, alleged that the accused regularly talked about stripping her and making her do rounds of the university.

She further stated in her FIR that the harassment and threats didn't end there. On May 22 around 2pm, one of the accused allegedly entered her chamber while she was carrying out her daily work and threatened to remove her from her post and kill her. Scared, the complainant reportedly rushed out of her chamber but was gheraoed by the three other accused, including a woman.

The complainant stated in her FIR, "I came out of my chamber and then the other accused shut the door of the department. One of the men held me and tried to touch me inappropriately after tearing my clothes while the other accused was recording the act. When I began to cry aloud for help, the two others joined in and began to hurl blows at me."

“Some people came after I shouted and rescued me. The incident is captured in the CCTV camera installed in the room,” she added.

The senior professor alleged that she was being “targeted” as she was from the Dalit community.

When Republic questioned the investigating officer Praveen Kumar Singh attached to Bhelupur police station, he denied the allegations of delay in lodging a case levelled against the police by the complainant and said, "There was no delay in registering the FIR. A detailed preliminary inquiry was conducted by the police and based on that, a case was registered under various sections of the IPC and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act."

Singh further noted that no arrests have been made in connection to the case so far and investigation is still underway.