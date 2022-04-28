BHU Students Stage Protests Over Organising Iftar Party In Campus; Burn VC's Effigy

Days, after a violent brawl broke out between two groups of students in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over celebrations of Ram Navami, a similar situation, has now erupted in the campus of Varanasi's Banaras Hindu University (BHU) over Iftar party. This came after BHU Vice-Chancellor K Jain organised an iftar party for the varsity's Muslim students and staff members.

However, a group of students affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) objected to such an event stating that there is no tradition of organising such events inside the campus. The students also protested over the presence of the Vice-Chancellor at the party. Further alleging that VC Jain never had time for other festivals, protesting students added that the Iftar party was organised to please the Muslims.

They also took out a march and further burnt an effigy of the BHU Vice-Chancellor displaying their opposition to his move.

उत्तर प्रदेश: BHU में कुलपति द्वारा इफ्तार पार्टी के आयोजन पर छात्रों ने हंगामा कर कुलपति का पुतला फूंका।



एक छात्र ने बताया, "विश्वविद्यालय में पिछले 5 साल से इफ्तार का आयोजन नहीं हुआ। पहली बार इसका आयोजन हुआ। विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा मजहबी रंग देने का प्रयास हो रहा है।" (27.04) pic.twitter.com/kYrXQon7YB — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 28, 2022

Students allege BHU VC of running an "anti-Hindu" mindset

One of the protesting students while speaking to ANI went on to allege that the vice-chancellor is trying to give a religious colour to the institution. "Iftar has not been organized in the university for the last 5 years. It was organized for the first time. Efforts are being made by the university to give it a religious colour", he said.

Another student, Ashirvaad Dubey further alleged that the VC chose Mahila Mahavidyalaya to organise the event so that he could polarise the women students and further create a divide with his anti-Hindu mindset.

“The VC has no time to listen to the problems of students but he has time for Iftar party. The earlier VC GC Tripathi used to provide ‘Phalahar (fruits)’ during the Navaratri fasts. The new VC not only discouraged that practice but he’s now trying to impose this new tradition. This is an anti-Hindu initiative, and we condemn this. If the VC needs to have Iftar, he can go to AMU or Jamia, he’s not wanted right here,” he added

Notably, the iftar party was organised in the Mahila Mahavidyalay on the BHU campus on Wednesday following which the protesting students disrupted it.

Image: ANI