Big Blow To Ex-Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey, As ED, CBI File 2 Fresh Cases In Co-lo Scam

In a big blow to Sanjay Pandey, two more cases were registered against the former Mumbai police commissioner, National Stock Exchange (NSE) managing director and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna, and Ravi Narain in connection with the illegal phone tapping case and co-location scam on Monday. One case has been registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the other by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to sources, despite Pandey’s firm iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd not having the expertise to audit the brokers asked by NSE, subcontracted it to small-time audit firms or CAs and paid them around Rs 5,000 each to carry out the audits. Pandey’s firm was paid Rs 12.5 crore in all by NSE to audit the bourse. This includes Rs 4.45 crores paid for allegedly ‘snooping on its employees’. In connection with these allegations, the CBI has filed its third FIR against Pandey, Ramkrishna, and Narain while the ED has filed an ECIR.

Notably, in March 2001, Sanjay Pandey incorporated a company called iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd which conducted a security audit of NSE around the time when co-location irregularities allegedly took place. The 1986-batch IPS officer who retired on June 30 also served as acting Maharashtra Director General of Police from April 2021 to February 2022.

Sucheta Dalal questioned over links with Sanjay Pandey

This development comes after top business journalist Sucheta Dalal was quizzed by the CBI in the NSE illegal phone tapping case. As per sources, former National Stock Exchange (NSE) managing director and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain claimed that Dalal introduced ex-Mumbai top cop Sanjay Pandey's family firm iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd to them. She is purportedly under the scanner for helping this company to bag a contract from NSE. However, she flatly denied the charge while responding to queries from Republic TV senior editor Shawan Sen.

Dalal was interrogated by the CBI from 9 to 6.30 pm on July 16, sources revealed. Stressing that she had broken the story of the NSE co-location scam in June 2015 itself, the business journalist clarified that the central agency had contacted her even before to "seek information". She mentioned that the CBI questioned her about 'Ken Fong'- the whistleblower of the NSE co-location scam.

While conceding that she knew Sanjay Pandey since 1994/95, Dalal refuted having anything to do with his business deals especially his dealings with the NSE. When asked by the CBI whether she had introduced Pandey to Ravi Narain, the business journalist replied that she had no such recollection.