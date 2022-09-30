Big Blow To Terrorist Plans As Army Recovers Huge Cache Of Arms & Ammunition In J&K

In a big success for the forces, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police foiled the design of terrorist groups operating across the Line of Control (LoC) which they were using to deliver a huge cache of weapons, ammunition, grenades and other war-like stores to cause terror activities and unrest in the Valley.

Based on the intelligence inputs from police and human sources of the Indian army under the aegis of the 109 Infantry Brigade, a search operation was launched on September 27 from Naushera Nard to the Line of Control in the Gurez Sector of Kupwara District. Following their search, a hideout was found along the Nala on Thursday, September 29.

According to PRO (Defence) Srinagar, the security forces on digging recovered a huge weapon cache of seven AK rifles, two Chinese pistols, 13 Chinese grenades, 21 AK magazines, four pistol magazines, 1190 AK ammunition and 132 Pistol ammunition.

The recovery of such a huge cache close to the Line of Control has given a major setback to the terrorist groups attempting to fuel violence in the Kashmir valley and has prevented unrest and loss of innocent lives. The PRO (Defence) Srinagar further informed that these weapons and war-like stores were likely dropped at the Line of Control for being picked up by terrorists and anti-national elements on the Indian side and further transported to Bandipora and other areas in the hinterland.

2 JeM terrorists eliminated

Meanwhile, security forces eliminated two terrorists in an encounter that broke out in the wee hours of Friday at Yedipora in the Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla. It was later discovered that the slain Pakistani terrorists were tasked to attack the rally of 'Agniveers.' The bodies of the killed terrorists have been recovered by the security forces and they have been identified as local terrorists having links with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Speaking to the media, SSP Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat said, "According to the intelligence, the terrorists were to target the Agniveer rally with the purpose of disrupting the peace. We are investigating the matter and we appeal to the general public to maintain caution in the area."