In a big boost to the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case on Monday, the Varanasi district court dismissed a plea challenging the maintainability of its suit. Varanasi District Judge AK Vishvesha held that the plea filed by 5 Hindu women who sought permission for the daily worship of Hindu deities located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque can be heard further. He also rejected the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's arguments that the case can't be heard by the court due to the Places of Worship Act and the Waqf Act.

This trust which manages the Gyanvapi mosque had contended that only the Waqf Board has the right to hear any matter pertaining to the mosque. But the Hindu plaintiffs had claimed that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a temple. Pronouncing its order, the Varanasi district court asked both parties to submit their pleadings and stated that it will now hear the case on September 22.

Speaking to the media, the Hindu side's advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said, "The court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable". Delighted at the court order, petitioner Sohan Lal Arya opined, "It's a win for the Hindu community. The next hearing is on September 22. It's a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple. Appeal to people to maintain peace".

What is the Gyanvapi case?

This case pertains to a petition seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, a Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises. After three days, the survey concluded at about 10.15 am on May 16 to the satisfaction of all parties. On the same day, the court ordered the sealing of the area inside the mosque where a Shivling was reportedly found.

Meanwhile, Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh submitted the survey report of the work done on May 14, 15, and 16 in which he reportedly highlighted the presence of a Shivling, Hindu symbols and a photograph of a deity inside the mosque premises. On May 20, the Supreme Court directed the transfer of the case to the court of the Varanasi District Judge. It specified that its interim order dated May 17 will remain in operation pending the disposal of the Muslim side's application challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu side and a period of 8 weeks thereafter.