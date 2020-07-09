Big Crackdown In Yes Bank Scam; ED Attaches Properties Worth Rs. 2,203 Crore

In a massive crackdown in the Yes Bank scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs.2,203 crore belonging to Rana Kapoor, Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan. While around Rs.792 crore worth properties of Rana Kapoor was attached, the ED attached properties worth Rs.1411 crore of Dheeraj and Kapil Wadhawan. The ED maintains the present market value of these assets is more than Rs 2,800 crore. The attachment, which was done under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, includes immovable properties in India and abroad, bank accounts, investments, luxury vehicles.

According to ED, the market value of Rana Kapoor’s attached properties stands at around Rs.1,400 crore. Republic TV has learnt that the ED has attached an independent residential building “Khursidabad” at Cumbala Hill, 3 duplex flats at Napean Sea Road, Mumbai, residential flat in NCPA, Nariman Point, 8 flats in India Bulls Blue, Worli, Mumbai. Also, in a massive impact of Republic TV investigation, Rana Kapoor’s Amrita Shergill Marg property in the national capital has also been attached by the agency.

Republic TV had earlier revealed how Rana Kapoor’s wife Bindu Rana Kapoor acquired a posh property in the heart of the national capital. According to the agency, Rana Kapoor conspired with other accused to obtain illegal gratification in the form of a bungalow at Amrita Shergill Marg by paying only Rs.378 crore (approx.) through Bliss Abode Pvt Ltd, where Rana’s wife was one of the two Directors. The agency, in its FIR, added that the same property was thereafter mortgaged to India Bulls Housing Finance Ltd for a loan of Rs.685 crore (approx.).

Republic TV Investigation found out that Gautam Thapar had taken a loan worth Rs 500 crore from Yes Bank which his company had defaulted. To recover the money, the mortgaged property was auctioned. Interestingly, a newly formed company Bliss Abode connected to Bindu Kapoor participated in the auction and secured the 40 Amrita Shergill property for Rs 378 crore. According to the CBI FIR accessed by Republic TV, the original owner of 40 Amrita Shergill Marg received much less than the market value. CBI alleged that relaxation was given to Avantha Realty Ltd for the existing loans and for the additional loans.

Properties of Wadhawan

The attached properties of Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan and related entities total Rs.1411.9 crore which include 12 flats in Khar (West), Mumbai, 1 flat in New York and 2 flats in London, 2 land parcels in Pune and Mulshi, one Commercial property in Australia, 5 luxury vehicles and 344 bank accounts. ED had earlier attached bank deposits to the tune of Rs.115 crore of various companies of Rana Kapoor and seized jewellery worth Rs.22.87 crore and 7 high-end luxury cars worth Rs.12.58 crore belonging to the Wadhawan family.

