Big KYC Fraud In Mumbai: 50 Cases In Five Days Linked To Same Ploy, Cyber Sleuths On Alert

Mumbai police have registered at least 50 cases of cyber fraud in the last five days all pertaining to the same theme -- text messages asking people to update their KYCs (Know-Your-Customer). A gang of fraudsters allegedly sent SMSs asking people to update their KYCs to link their PAN with their bank accounts, a Mumbai police official said. The text message contains a link which when clicked takes the user to another page and makes them share personal banking details.

"It was found that there is one gang which spread SMS for KYC update of a bank, wherein they asked the victims to link PAN with their bank account. The message also contained a link, calling for an update of KYC," the deputy commissioner of police, cyber cell told Republic.

The fraud - detailed

Police say victims of the fraud clicked on the link. Once they clicked on the link, they were taken to another page where they had to enter their bank details. As soon as they shared their bank details, cyber criminals stole the money. The deputy commissioner said scamsters typically send messages from various mobile phones. Police are analysing the text messages and the phone numbers from which they were sent to trace the criminals.

The cyber cell deputy commissioner further said customers of one specific bank are being targetted and the investigating team is probing how data of a particular bank leaked.

Voice of a victim

Malvika, one of the many who were duped, said she received a text message on her phone from an unknown number. The text message read that her bank account was blocked and she needed to update her PAN.

On reading the message, Malvika clicked on the link which took her to another page which asked her to enter banking details. As soon as she put her banking details, Rs 57,000 got deducted from her bank account.

Cybercrime in India has seen a rapid rise over the last five years. Several people, including celebrities and government officials have fallen victim for these scams. According to NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) data, India reported 52,974 cases of cybercrime in 2021.