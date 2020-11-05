Big Observation By Judge: Cops Reopened Case Against Arnab Without Consent Of Court

The Alibag Court on Tuesday in a key observation noted that the Maharashtra Police had reopened the Anvay Naik suicide case without the court's consent. On Wednesday morning, the Maharashtra Police had barged into Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's house, claiming that they had 'reopened' the case that had been closed in 2018. They assaulted Arnab and forcibly arrested him from his house, also manhandling his son.

'There is no fresh FIR, there can't be any fresh investigation; hence police custody has been denied and Judicial custody has been granted,' said Arnab's lawyer Abad Ponda, adding, 'A summary report had been accepted by the Chief Judicial Magistrate and not challenged. The police has done this illegally, and hence, all steps taken since are illegal and deserve to be set aside.'

"I believe the entire investigation in the case is illegal as there was a judicial order passed, that was not challenged. The police has no right when the case is buried and dead to revoke it on its own, they have to go to the court. It was a monstrous abuse by the police to pick him up," added Abad Ponda.

The Alibag court on Wednesday rejected the plea of the Raigad police which had sought police custody of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami following his shocking and brazen assault and arrest early in the morning. The CJM remanded Arnab to 14 days of judicial custody. Arnab has been asked to keep his bail papers ready.

Critically, while pronouncing the judgment, the CJM observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab, in the case that had been closed in 2018 and then reopened now, with Arnab's arrest on Wednesday coming completely out of the blue amid the ongoing Mumbai police witch-hunt against Republic Media Network. Furthermore, the judge also noted that the case was reopened without any prior consent from the court.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court will hear Arnab's petition against his illegal and unlawful arrest at 3 PM on Thursday. Petitions have also been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC) against the shocking physical assault and subsequent on Arnab by the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday. The plea before the MHRC has been called with an urgent consideration of the matter on Thursday. A Supreme Court lawyer has also written to the Chief Justice of India, whereas BJP MLA Ram Kadam is to meet the Maharashtra Governor at 10:30 AM on Thursday.

