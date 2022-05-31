Big Shakeup After Sidhu Moosewala Murder; Punjab ADG Law & Order Replaced

In a massive shakeup in the aftermath of Sidhu Moosewala's murder, the ADGP, Law & Order has been replaced by the Punjab Government. Ishwar Singh has been made the new ADGP, Law & Order, with Varinder Kumar as head of the state vigilance bureau (VB).

“Ishwar Singh, IPS, is hereby relieved of the charge of chief director, vigilance bureau, Punjab, and shall report to the department of home affairs and justice, Government of Punjab, for further posting,” read the order.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, Sunday. He was transported to the hospital with several bullet injuries but was declared dead on arrival. The tragic incident occurred a day after the Punjab government removed protection for him and over 420 other persons in what they called a 'crackdown against VIP culture'. Moreover, the sensitive security list was also made public.

In a Facebook post, Canada-based mobster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala. Brar is a close associate of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi who is also suspected in the singer's murder. Further, it is believed that there is a possibility of the presence of notorious gangsters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the cars that tailed Moosewala's vehicle before shots were fired. Five persons were detained from two vehicles in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police have formed an SIT to probe the murder of the 28-year-old singer. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has assured that culprits will be brought to justice and has appealed for peace in the state.