In a big twist in the Shraddha murder probe, dismembered human body parts were found in New Delhi's Trilokpuri area in the month of June.

As per sources, the human body parts like the head, hands and feet were recovered from Trilokpuri's Pandav Nagar police station area a month after Shraddha Walkar was killed. Republic TV has learned that the parts of the body were thrown in that plot three different times within a week. The head recovered was in very bad condition so it has not yet been established whether it is Shraddha's remains.

The Delhi police will send the remains found in Triklokpuri for testing and match the results with Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar's DNA in order to confirm the identity. Also, it will be matched with the bone samples that were found in the Mehrauli forest. The report will be coming soon. In South Delhi's Chhattarpur Pahadi area where Aaftab used to stay there was no CCTV footage installed. But in another lane, there were two houses with CCTVs and now police are trying to recover the 6-month-old footage. Also, the CCTVs between Chattarpur to Mehrauli areas are also being checked to confirm Aaftab's statements.

#BREAKING | New twist in Shraddha murder case. Human remains found in Trilokpuri in the month of June. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/ELV9MUuFrX — Republic (@republic) November 17, 2022

A candle march will be held in the national capital in memory of Shraddha later today.

'After Killing Shraddha, Aaftab Sold Her Phone Online'

The Delhi police have found out that Aaftab sold Shraddha's mobile phone on OLX--an online portal for selling/purchasing goods. This he did after killing the victim. Notably, the Delhi police are trying to recover Shraddha's mobile phone which could help uncover some missing links in the brutal murder case.

On Thursday, the Delhi police reached Mehrauli's forest area and have been carrying out a search operation to find Shraddha's missing body parts. Notably, the police have been carrying out searches in Mehrauli's forest area for the last few days and have recovered 13 body parts of Shraddha from the forest. These parts have been sent for forensic examination to ascertain whether they belong to the victim.

The forest area of Mehrauli is being searched because according to Aaftab, he disposed of the body parts of Shraddha over a period of time in the area concerned. Aaftab is going to be produced in Saket Court today where the police will file an application from the court seeking the remand of the accused.