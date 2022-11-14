Big Vindication For Guv Arif Mohammad Khan As Kerala HC Quashes VC's Appointment

In a big vindication for Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, the High Court quashed the appointment of Dr K. Riji John as the Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS).

The Kerala HC directed the recommendation of the committee as illegal stating Dr Riji does not have 10 years of teaching experience. With this, the period from the date of appointment shall be void, as per the court. Notably, Dr Riji John was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of KUFOS on January 23, 2021.

The HC refused to accept Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government's plea to stay the order. The High Court also instructed the Chancellor to form a new search committee and stated that the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor must comply with UGC rules and regulations. The order was passed from the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly.

It is pertinent to mention that a political war is going on between Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government and Arif Mohammad Khan after the latter sought the resignations of vice-chancellors of all nine universities in the state.

'Will Ensure there is no favouritism & nepotism In V-Cs' Appointment: Kerala Guv

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kerala Governor Arif Khan stated that the vice-chancellors will now be appointed purely on merit and not on "favouritism and nepotism". He said that the threats and speculation referring to 'recalling the Governor' cannot stop him from fulfilling his duties and protecting the universities from 'favouritism and nepotism' while ensuring autonomy,

"Why I should resign? Because this government has failed? I treat these comments with the contempt they deserve. Let them do it, who am I to stop? But these threats cannot stop me from performing my duties. Now, the Supreme Court the position is crystal clear. I will ensure that the autonomy of the universities is protected and there is no favouritism or nepotism. Now there is no way anybody can stop any governor who is chancellor from ensuring the autonomy of the university," Khan said.