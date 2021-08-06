Big Win For Amazon As SC Upholds EA Award Halting ₹24,731 Cr Future Group-Reliance Deal

In a big win for Amazon, the Supreme Court ruled that the Emergency Award stalling the Future Retail Ltd's merger deal with Reliance Retail is enforceable in Indian law. A bench comprising Justices RF Nariman and BR Gavai delivered its verdict on the e-commerce giant's plea challenging the Delhi High Court division bench's order dated March 22. This order had stayed a single-judge order which upheld Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator Award halting the Rs.24,731 crore FRL-Reliance Retail deal.

Pronouncing the operative portion of the judgment, Justice Nariman stated, "We have framed 2 questions and answered them. Emergency arbitrators order holds good under section 17(1) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act and single Judge's order for such an award cannot be appealed under Section 17(2)". Thus, the bench concluded that an order passed by the single bench is not appealable to the division bench under Section 17(2) of the aforesaid Act. This verdict sets a huge precedent as the term 'Emergency Arbitrator' is not used in the Arbitration and Conciliation Act.

Background of the case

In August 2020, the Future Group reached an agreement to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehousing units to Reliance. Thereafter, Amazon took FRL into Emergency Arbitration before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) for the alleged breach of contract between them. The SIAC passed an interim order in favour of the US-based company on October 25, 2020, barring FRL from taking any steps to dispose of its assets or securing funding from any restricted party. This was followed by Amazon urging the SEBI, Competition Commission of India and stock exchanges to take into consideration this interim decision.

Subsequently, Amazon moved the Delhi HC seeking the enforcement of this order and sought the detention of the Biyanis, the directors of FRL and Future Coupons Private Ltd in prison. Moreover, it sought attachment of their properties for their "willful disobedience" of the Emergency Arbitration Award. While Justice JR Midha of the Delhi HC directed FRL to maintain the status quo on its deal with Reliance Retail in an interim order passed on February 2, the division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh stayed it on February 8 and allowed FRL to seek clearances from the regulatory authorities.

On March 18, Justice JR Midha not only upheld the SIAC's order but also sought an explanation as to why the owners and directors of FRL should not be kept in civil detention for three months. However, 4 days later, the division bench stayed this order too. In April, the SC stayed all the proceedings pertaining to this case being heard by the single judge as well as the division bench of the Delhi HC.

During the hearing, a number of lawyers including Queen's Counsel Harish Salve and senior advocate Gopal Subramanium appeared for FRL and Amazon respectively. Highlighting that there was no provision for Emergency Arbitrator under the Indian law, the Queen's Counsel referred to several verdicts on the validity and enforceability of arbitration awards. Moreover, he added that the Emergency Arbitrator had no jurisdiction to pass this award. On the other hand, Subramanium argued that the award in favour of Amazon was valid and enforceable under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act.