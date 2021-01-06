Big Win For Justice System, Republic's 2017 'Cash For Justice' Sting Creates Huge Impact

Nearly 3 years after Republic Media Network's massive expose of the rampant corruption in the Patna District Court, the Patna High Court has ordered the dismissal of 17 court employees caught on camera accepting bribes.

On November 15, 2017, Republic released a sting tape 'Cash for Justice' exposing the corruption in the Patna District Court. In the tape, everyone from lawyers to court staff to even the stenographer were seen accepting and openly asking for bribes in exchange for the listing of matters, pulling out of files, and other processes in the judicial system.

Shortly after the tape was brought to the public domain, a PIL was filed against all those caught on camera. The then Chief Justice of Patna High Court had taken cognizance of the matter, ordering the suspension of all personnel appearing on TV.

Now, after 3 years the High Court administration has finally issued a 'dismissal from service' order for all 17 accused seen accepting bribes. This comes as a big win for Justice and the Judiciary.

While speaking on the matter, Senior Advocate Dinesh Singh, who spearheaded the campaign in the court said, "Firstly, the judgement passed in the court in January 2020 said that all evidence submitted will be placed before Chief Justice. Yesterday, the entire HC's administration sat together first dismissing these persons and then lodging an FIR in the Pirbahore police station. I should congratulate the Republic team. No one had the courage to go there and record what was happening."

