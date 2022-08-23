Bihar: 1 Dead, 1 Injured After Miscreants Open Fire Outside Shop In Patna; Probe Underway

Unidentified miscreants opened fire in a public place in Bihar's capital city, Patna, on Monday night, raising questions about the law and order situation in the state. The shooting that took place in the Digha area of Patna claimed the life of one person, while another person was injured.

Residents living near the shop, Nirala Traders, in the Digha area were woken by gunshot sounds at around 12 in the night. A group of three to four men arrived at the shop and opened fire on a man, killing him on spot. Another person also received serious injuries.

CCTV footage accessed by police has captured the entire episode. According to eyewitnesses, they heard gunshots late at night following which many people gathered and tried to pacify the situation.

A case has been registered in the matter and police is scrutinising the CCTV footage. Police are also talking to witnesses to identify the attackers and efforts are being made to nab the men seen with guns on the footage, who remain absconding.

Elderly man killed after being attaked with a sword

A few hours after the firing incident, another crime was reported in the same area. An elderly man, on Tuesday morning, was killed in Digha's Kurji area, by a person who attacked him with a sword.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead. The attacker was nabbed by local people in the area and handed over to the police.

(Image: Republic)