Bihar: 12 Held With Cache Of Arms In Gaya's Simraur; Police Probing Sand Mafia Link

Bihar Police arrested 12 people and retrieved seven weapons, including four 315-bore rifles and 56 live cartridges from Simraur in Bihar.

While speaking with reporters on Sunday in a press conference, Gaya Superintendent of Police Harpreet Kaur said, "We have arrested 12 people from Simraur village and seized seven weapons, including four 315-bore rifles and 56 live cartridges."

The Gaya Superintendent of Police said that their department got the tip-off about the presence of some criminals in the village of Simraur. She added that they conducted raids based on the given tip-off about the presence of criminals with weapons.

"Acting on a tip-off about the presence of some criminals at Simraur village under Nimchak Bathani police station area, a police team conducted raids," SP Kaur told reporters.

"We arrested Raju Khan alias Raju Alam," Kaur informed during the press conference. She added that it was on the basis of Raju's input that her department recovered weapons. Giving our details she said, "We recovered four 315-bore rifles, one 12 bore double barrel gun, one regular and a country-made pistol, two magazines of pistol, nine 12 bore and 40 315-bore cartridges, four motorcycles from the house of Rayis Miyan, Raju’s maternal grandfather."

According to the Gaya SP Harpreet Kaur, the culprit Raju Khan has a number of cases against him, and on apprehending him they recovered the weapons and arms. Raju Khan, as per police, was wanted in five cases of the Arms Act lodged with Nimchak Bathani police station, SP Kaur said.

Masood Alam, Md Monazir Hassan of Nalanda, and Nirbhay Kumar of Nawada, as well as Amit Raj alias Bhola Yadav, Shamsher Alam alias Guddu, Md Ali Imam, Md Sayyed Alam, Md Mustafa, and Md Arbaz, were the others who were detained. Jawans from the STF, Nimchak Bathani, and Khisersarai police stations participated in the operation, which was commanded by ASP (operation) Manish Kumar.

“Police are conducting an investigation to verify if the arrested criminals had a connection with the sand mafia,” SP Kaur informed reporters. "The main accused is out on parole and was planning to execute a task,” she added.

(With inputs from ANI)