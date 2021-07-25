Bihar: 17-year-old Beaten To Death Over Love Affair In Muzzafarpur, Prime Accused Arrested

In a horrifying event in Bihar, on Friday, July 23, a 17-year old boy was beaten to death and his genitals were mutilated over an alleged love affair by the family of the girl in Rampur village, Kanti Tehsil of Muzaffarpur district. Following this incident, on Saturday, July 24, an FIR has been registered in the killing of Saurabh Kumar.

Rajesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Muzzafarpur (City), said, "Prima facie shows that the man was killed over an alleged love affair. He was beaten and his genitals were cut off. Post mortem is being done and further details about the injuries will be revealed after the report comes".

SP informed that a probe is underway in the matter.

Kanti Police Station further added in a statement that the prime accused Sushant, along with three others have been arrested in connection with the matter.

17-year old boy murdered in Rampur village

According to a statement, "Saurabh Kumar (17) of village Rampur, died on Friday night during treatment after he was beaten. After that, the family members of the deceased disrupted the law and order situation at the house of one Sushant Pandey in Muzzafarnagar on Saturday. Police acted swiftly and arrested Sushant Pandey, who is the prime accused of killing Saurabh Kumar".

The deceased's father had informed that Sushant threatened him and his family.

The father of the deceased, stated, "The girl and the boy have been talking to each other. When the families don't agree to the match, we sent our boy to another city for work. He was in town for his sister's marriage when the incident happened. Sushant Pandey (brother of the girl involved in the love affair) called Saurabh to his house and along with others beat him. Later, he called me and put a pistol on my ear to make me sign a statement saying Saurabh was handed over to us alive".

Mob fury in Bihar town

On July 24, a female constable died after being run over by a vehicle in Jehanabad, Bihar, while trying to quell a mob which in protest against a custodial death indulged in heavy stone-pelting and fired gunshots in the air, leaving many police personnel injured.

Sub Divisional Police Officer, Jehanabad, Ashok Kumar Pandey, had said, "The mob was furious over the death of one Govind Manjhi who was arrested some time back for engaging in the liquor trade. He had been remanded to judicial custody and lodged at a jail in the adjoining Aurangabad district”.

(Image credit: ANI)