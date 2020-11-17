Bihar: 20-year-old Girl Immolated In Vaishali District By 2 Men For Refusing To Marry

In a horrific incident reported in Bihar's Vaishali district, a 20-year-old girl was immolated by two men after she refused for marriage. After battling for nearly 15 days, the victim succumbed to injuries at Patna's PMCH Hospital. The police have filed an FIR but is yet to make an arrest in the case.

Narrating her ordeal just before succumbing to injuries, the victim alleged that she was being forced to agree to marry the accused. "I was going to dump garbage at around 6 in the evening, he poured kerosene over me and set me ablaze. Since two months, he was troubling me. He would threaten me to marry him or else he would shoot me. I told him that you are Hindu and I am Muslim, we cannot get married. He said that if you don't marry me, I will kill you," the victim said while receiving treatment.

Special team formed

The victim's sister has identified the accused as Satish Kumar and Chandan Kumar. The victim's family has refused to cremate the body until justice is served. The Bihar police have formed a special team to investigate the matter and has also obtained the warrant to make an arrest.

"Since the time we got to know about the incident, FIR has been filed and the investigation is going. We have obtained a warrant from the court and have also finished all preparations as per the protocol. There is also a special team that has been formed to nab the culprits," Bihar Police official told Republic TV.

READ | Seven Labourers From Bihar Killed After Vehicle Falls Into Rivulet In Himachal Pradesh

READ | People Rejected 'goonda Raj', Voted For Development In Bihar: BJP President J P Nadda