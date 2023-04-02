Bihar: 5 Injured In Bomb Blast In Sasaram, Anurag Thakur Takes 'jungle Raj' Jibe At Govt

Five people were severely injured in a bomb blast in Bihar’s Sasaram town after violence erupted in the state. The explosion was reported on Saturday, April 1. The injured were rushed to hospitals close by.

“There was a bomb blast in Sasaram. Injured people were referred to BHU hospital. We’re investigating all the angles right now. The cause of the blast is unknown,” said Sasaram DM Dharmendra Kumar.

Hitting out at the Nitish Kumar-led government, Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur said, "The law and order situation has deteriorated. There is 'jungle raj' once again in Bihar. It has returned due to the Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar-led government. Bihar is again treading towards a bad situation."

#WATCH | Union minister Anurag Thakur speaks on violence in Bihar's Biharsharif and West Bengal's Howrah after clashes during Ram Navami festivities pic.twitter.com/NmoqkMycS1 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

Amit Shah's Sasaram visit cancelled

Clashes broke out between two groups in Sasaram after the Ram Navami procession on Friday, March 31. Authorities issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in order to maintain the law and order situation in Sasaram city.

In light of the violence that occurred on Friday and Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah allegedly canceled his visit to Sasaram town. He was scheduled to arrive in the state on April 1 and address rallies in two districts apart from holding party meetings.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah was supposed to come to Sasaram for an event. As the Bihar government imposed Section 144 we have to cancel the event. How can we hold an event like this?" state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Samrat Chaudhary said on Saturday.

According to the Bihar police, 27 people were arrested in Nalanda and 18 in Sasaram in connection with the violence. "The situation in Biharsharif of Nalanda and Sasaram of Rohtas is completely normal and under control. Two FIRs have been registered in Nalanda and Rohtas and 27 and 18 people have been arrested respectively identifying anti-social elements," Bihar Police tweeted.