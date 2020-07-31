Mumbai Police Not Giving Any Help Or Support To Bihar Police In Sushant Probe: Bihar A-G

As the Bihar Police furthers its probe into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bihar Advocate-General Lalit Kishor spoke exclusively to Republic TV about the investigation being done by the Bihar police, raising questions on the lack of cooperation by the Mumbai Police.

"Since Sushant was a very loved boy of Bihar, the 13 cr people of Bihar are pained. They want justice for Sushant's family, they thought the Mumbai police will do this. But the family felt that investigation was not being done properly. At first sight yes you can question that since the offence is committed in Mumbai, why is Patna police involved, but if you read the statement of the family, the link is from Bihar," said the Bihar AG.

'No cooperation from Mumbai police to Bihar police'

"If one state's place goes to another state for investigation, both work together. The home state police extend support, but as we all know, Mumbai Police is not giving any help or support to Bihar Police. Bihar police only wants the investigation to be done in a transparent manner. Bihar Police is only acting on the wishes and FIR by Sushant's father," said the Bihar AG.

Bihar Police reaches Mumbai

Bihar Police has sent a 4-member team to Mumbai to further investigate the late actor's death case. The Bihar Police team has assured that everyone's statement will be recorded as per the FIR lodged by Sushant's father. This came shortly after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gave a nod to the police to register the complaint against some allegedly 'big names' and go forward with the probe.

Rajput's father earlier this week had lodged an FIR against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others. Sushant's father has alleged in the FIR that all of Rhea's expenses were borne by his late son and that she has embezzled an amount of Rs 15 crores from Sushant. His father has also stated that she gave Sushant an overdose of medicines in the pretext of treatment of Dengue.

Rhea moves SC; wants case in Mumbai

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking transfer of the FIR, lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death saying that she has been 'falsely implicated in the case.' She has sought a transfer of the investigation from Bihar to Mumbai, saying that the Mumbai Police's investigation is 'still pending.' Following this, Sushant's family's lawyer has filed a caveat saying that no decision should be taken without hearing them first.

