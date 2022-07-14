Bihar: Aurangabad Police Recover Huge Cache Of Explosives In Ongoing Anti-Naxal Ops

In a big success pertaining to the anti-Naxalite operation, the Bihar police in Aurangabad district recovered a huge cache of explosives along with other incriminating materials on the third consecutive day of the operation.

In a joint operation by Bihar police along with the CRPF's Cobra Battalion, SSB and the STF in the highly Naxal-affected Aurangabad district, the third major consignment of explosives has been recovered for the third day in the special operation being carried out against the Naxalites.

Notably, earlier on the second day (Tuesday), 25 IED bombs, 250-piece series fitted IED explosives and a 100-meter plastic pipe was recovered from Chhakbandha forest. Whereas on the first day, five bunkers of Naxalites were demolished while recovering 50 IED bombs, 24 pieces series of IED explosives, battery, electric wire, gelatin rod and pipe from the forest of Anjanwan as the first big consignment. So far 75 IED bombs, 274 series IEDs, 200 meters of codex wire, 200 meters of plastic pipe, 200 pieces of battery, 200 pieces of gelatin rods and food items have been recovered in the anti-Naxal operation.

Police destroying nefarious designs of Naxalites: SP Aurangabad

Speaking to ANI about the ongoing anti-Naxal operation, SP Aurangabad Kantesh Kumar Mishra said, "This campaign against the Naxalites will remain to continue. The jawans are continuously conducting a search operation in the forest to surround the Naxalites. These Naxalites are in panic and they are fighting the last battle of their existence."

Adding further he said, "Naxalites are trying to spread panic in the public by carrying out some major incidents. But the police are destroying the nefarious designs of the Naxalites by running a continuous campaign. Police are very alert after receiving continuous information about the gathering of Naxalites in the forest area."

The Police officer also said that they are running an anti-Naxalite campaign continuously in the forested areas of Bihar including Chhakbandha.