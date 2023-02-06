Bihar Bans 23 Apps, Including Facebook, Twitter, After Protests Over Youth's Killing

The Bihar state government on Monday imposed a temporary ban on 23 social networking and messaging applications to maintain law and order after a youth's death. Users will be unable to send or receive messages on the listed applications, which include Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp, from 13:00 hours on February 6 to 23:00 hours on February 8 to 'maintain peace and tranquility' in the district.

The ban has been imposed under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, read with Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, which inter-alia, confers powers upon the central or state government to take possession of licensed telegraphs and order stoppage of transmission or the interception or detention of messages.

Bihar bans Facebook, Twitter

The notification read: "Whereas, as per available inputs, and as reported by the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police Saran, it is reasonably apprehended that some anti-social elements in Saran District may use internet medium to transmit objectionable content in order to spread rumour and disaffection amongst the public at large with a view to incite them to commit various offenses against communal harmony and cause damage to life and property and disturb peace and tranquility. Whereas, it is felt that misuse of social networking sites and instant Messaging Services is likely to be detrimental to the interests of peace and tranquility in Saran District."

Having said that, in the 'interest of maintenance of public order', Chaitanya Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary in the Home Department directed all Internet Service Providers that any messages to or from any person or class of persons relating to any subject or any pictorial content through the 23 social networking sites or applications will not be transmitted in Saran District from 13:00 hours on February 6 to 23:00 hours on February 8.

On Sunday, a group launched an agitation on social media after video of an alleged incident went viral where some people beat up three youths on the premises of a poultry farm, police said, adding that more than 500 youths on their motorcycle reached Sidharia Tola and allegedly ransacked about 30 huts. Timely intervention saved lives.