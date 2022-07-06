Bihar Boy Brutally Assaulted By Mob For Sharing Social Media Post Supporting Nupur Sharma

In another shocking incident, a young boy named Deepak was brutally beaten up by a mob for a social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Bihar's Arrah. According to the police, Deepak shared a post on Facebook in support of Nupur Sharma several days ago which invoked indecent remarks by a man called Raees. The controversy escalated on Tuesday evening, and a fierce fight broke out between Raees and Deepak after which Raees brought about 20 to 30 people with him to beat Deepak up.

After getting information about the matter, SDM Jyotinath Sahdev and Assistant Superintendent of Police Himanshu Kumar reached the spot along with a police force of hundreds of officers. The matter was pacified and at present the situation is normal, the police assured. The entire area has been converted into a cantonment and police force has been deployed in the region.

Speaking to reporters, Bhojpur ASP Himanshu Kumar said, "A case has come to the fore of a tea seller being beaten up. The situation is in control now. Officials are present here. The incident of beating which has happened, if an FIR is filed then there will be arrests too. If anything happens because of a social media post, it is subject to inquiry, everything will come during the investigation."

"Some people were drinking tea in a shop. The conflict happened between 2 groups due to a Facebook post. The violence happened, and now the situation is under control," said Rajkumar, DM, Arrah.

Udaipur, Amravati killings shock nation

The incident comes after Amravati-based chemist Umesh Kolhe was stabbed in the neck by a group of men between 10 and 10.30 pm on June 21 after he allegedly shared a post on a messaging platform in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. A similar incident was witnessed a week later with the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was beheaded in broad daylight in Rajasthan's Udaipur. He too had shared a post in support of Nupur Sharma by accident.

In both cases, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took serious cognizance and handed over the cases to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated, the MHA said.