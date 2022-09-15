Bihar CM Nitish Claims Begusarai Shooting Was Deliberate; Orders Probe Into 'conspiracy'

A day after a shooting spree killed one person and injured nine others in Begusarai, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed that the incidents were perpetrated deliberately as part of a conspiracy. He pointed out that people from the backward section resided in one area where the shooting took place, while another had people from the Muslim community.

"Such incidents were perpetrated deliberately. In one area there were people from the backward section while another had people from the Muslim community. There seems to be a conspiracy. I've directed officials to conduct a probe from every angle," the CM told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar informed that he held a detailed discussion with the DGP on the Begusarai shooting and ordered a thorough probe into the incident. A few days ago, the CM conducted a meeting to review law and order in the state. "I have instructed the officers to keep an eye on such incidents," he said.

Two bike-borne assailants fired indiscriminately at people at multiple locations in Begusarai near National Highway 28 (NH28). One person was killed while nine were injured in the firing on Tuesday.

"We got information that at four different police station areas, two criminals on a bike have shot people in an indiscriminate manner," Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar said. "Ten people were shot out of which one has died. The remaining 9 are out of danger, some have been released from the hospital," he added.

At least seven police personnel in the district were suspended for the lapse in duty after two gunmen went on a rampage in Begusarai.

Police releases photos of Begusarai shooters

The Bihar Police has launched an investigation to nab the miscreants and installed barricades across the district to hinder their escape. After scrutinising CCTV footage, the police also released photos of the suspects who carried out the shooting and announced a bounty of Rs 50,000 on the accused.

A day after two bike-borne assailants fired on random people in Bengusarai, the police have released photos of suspects who carried out shooting and announced a bounty of Rs 50,000 on the accused. https://t.co/GZ1mZIZEwe pic.twitter.com/f6DfG1USiw — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the BJP came down heavily on the Mahagathbandhan government over the incident and accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal of bringing back terror and corruption in the state.