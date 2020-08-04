Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Approves CBI Probe In Sushant's Death Case; Criticises Mumbai Police

In a massive development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar has given his nod fir a CBI probe after his family formally requested the same. Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday morning, the Bihar CM said that he has asked the Bihar DGP to initiate recommendations for a CBI probe.

Nitish Kumar said to Republic TV, "We have already said they have lodged FIR. Its duty of Bihar police to investigate on that basis. If they wish to transfer to CBI, it will be done immediately. I have spoken to the DGP. From here recommendation is being given for a CBI probe. We have Sushant's family's consent. It will be done today itself. Proceedings will be started."

Slamming the Mumbai cops, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar confirmed that there was no cooperation from Mumbai. "Our IPS officer was quarantined. This sort of treatment to our officers not acceptable. This is unacceptable behaviour. Is this the treatment given to one going for investigation?"

He also added, "We want CBI probe in this matter. Bihar Police came into action after FIR was lodged. This is natural for us to probe. We will recommend the probe for CBI. It will be better in a way. There was nothing significant happening there. Cooperation was expected from there which was not given. What happened with him, its very very unfortunate."

READ | Mumbai CP tries to close Bihar Police's probe; denies any political link in Sushant case



BMC quarantines Bihar Police IPS officer

Bihar SP Vinay Tiwari, who arrived in the city a day ago to supervise the probe was quarantined by BMC as per the state government's guidelines for domestic arrivals. On the other hand, the four officers who arrived in the city a week ago, are yet to be quarantined. This move has been slammed by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Nitu & Meetu pen heartwrenching note on Raksha Bhandhan

Republic TV's investigation in the case

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, friend Samuel Haokip, bodyguard, ambulance driver, cook and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences, with numerous inconsistencies also coming to the fore. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer says 'Bihar Police has no jurisdiction' in Sushant's death probe

Developments so far

Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the investigation done by Mumbai Police and demanded justice for her brother. Sushant's father KK Singh has filed a complaint in Patna against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others. Currently, a team of 4 members of Bihar Police is investigating the case alongside Mumbai Police but are not getting support from Mumbai Police. Suspiciously, amid everything else, the case folder of Disha Salian - Sushant's ex-manager who died by alleged suicide days before his own death - was 'inadvertently deleted' by the Mumbai Police in the presence of the team from Bihar.

On the other hand, the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has moved the Supreme Court after Sushant's father's FIR against her. The Bihar Government then filed a caveat plea before the apex challenging Rhea's petition seeking transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai. The hearing of the case is on August 5. Moreover, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case to investigate the money angle, with Rhea named in the case, as per sources. Rhea's whereabouts are currently a topic of speculation. She was last seen in a 20-second video message in which she didn't answer on the allegations against her.

READ | Sushant's family to request CM Nitish Kumar; Bihar govt may recommend CBI investigation