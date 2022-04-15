Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Security Cover Enhanced After Low-intensity Blast In Nalanda

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's security has been enhanced after two incidents of security breach were reported at Nalanda. As per reports, three more inspectors, 11 sub-inspectors, 20 ASI, and more than 18 constables, led by DSP rank officers, will be in charge of the Bihar CM's security.

Lapse in Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's security

This came after Nitish Kumar's security was breached on April 12 at a public meeting at Nalanda where some young men burst crackers, to gain the attention of the Bihar CM. The incident triggered panic for a while, and one of the mischief mongers was caught and taken to the police station.

As part of his Jan Samvad Yatra, Nitish Kumar has been visiting all seven assembly constituencies of his parliamentary constituency Nalanda, meeting people and getting to know about their problems.

Tuesday's public meetings were being held in Silav, Pawapuri, and Rajgir, but when Kumar was meeting people as part of a mass dialogue programme at the grounds of Gandhi High School in Silav, there was a blast just 400 meters away from the Chief Minister. It was followed by a near-stampede situation as people ran in panic.

When the police managed to establish order, it was learnt that the blast was caused by crackers. The police managed to arrest the man responsible for the explosion, as he was still found to be carrying several matches and firecrackers.

In yet another huge security lapse, the Bihar Chief Minister was attacked in March by a man in his hometown Bakhtiyarpur. The man, who came from behind, was seen rapidly walking up the dais and striking Nitish Kumar on the back. The Chief Minister's security personnel immediately dragged him. As per CCTV footage, the man who attacked the CM was found to be mentally ill.

