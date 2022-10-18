Bihar Constable Recruitment Exam: 36 Students Nabbed For Cheating Using Bluetooth Devices

36 students were arrested on Sunday across Gaya district in Bihar for using Bluetooth devices in Bihar constable recruitment exam 2022. The Deputy Superintendent of Police of Gaya said that they already had an inkling that something of this kind would happen. After catching the candidates red-handed, the police immediately arrested them. News agency ANI quoted Gaya DSP talking about Bihar exam cheating in a Tweet: "36 students were caught using bluetooth devices during constable recruitment exam across Gaya. We already had the information that people associated with running such rackets will deploy the devices. Those caught will be sent to jail, legal procedure shall follow: DSP, Gaya".

Similar incident was reported in Lakhimpur area of Uttar Pradesh

In another incident, during UPSSSC PET 2022 (Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Preliminary Eligibility Test), there was a case of impersonation. A candidate was found appearing instead of someone else, using the admit card of another candidate. Pavitra Mohan, Pilibit Additional Superintendent said: "Case has been registered and the student has also been arrested." Mohan also said that teams have been constituted to investigate the matter further.

Earlier, chaos had ensued when at Moradabad station a huge group of Preliminary Eligibility Test 2022 examinees missed their trains due to a sudden change in platform. With no other option left, on Sunday, lots of candidates were seen entering the trains through the windows as they tried to go back to their homes. One of the candidates told ANI "There's a lot of mismanagement at railway stations, we're continuously standing while travelling. There's no arrangement by the administration. Suddenly platforms were changed."

Another UPSSSC PET 2022 Candidate told ANI, "We came from Ghazipur. All the buses and trains were full while we came, and they're full even now. Not many arrangements were made for commuting."