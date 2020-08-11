Bihar DGP Dismisses Singhvi's Political Benefit Theory In Registering FIR In Sushant Case

Dismissing Abhishek Manu Singhvi's allegations against the Bihar government in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey stated that these are completely baseless. The Bihar DGP strongly asserted that CM Nitish Kumar has no role to play in the investigation and registering the FIR in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Pandey highlighted that the concerned parties are trying to give a 'political angle' to the case.

'CM has no role to play'

Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday, DGP Pandey said, "Totally baseless, totally false. CM has no role to play. Nitish Kumar does not think like this. Even I was not aware when this case was registered. Today they are saying CM is behind this. This is a joke. This is ridiculous. The day this incident happened, the so-called suicide of Sushant, the same day I visited his house. The same day I called Mumbai DCP to talk but he did not respond. I even sent him a message. Now they are giving political angle to this because the entire nation is behind Sushant now."

Responding to Singhvi's pertaining to the jurisdiction, Pandey said, "Whatever we are doing they find it wrong. Once a case is registered here in Patna, we believe our jurisdiction is there because partial cause of action is here also. Sushant did not have a wife, he was not married. He has already lost his mother and his father is his only family member. He is a natural heir of Sushant's belongings. Partial cause of action is here in Patna also. Immediately after the case was registered, a four-member team was constituted and it was sent to Mumbai but they are not cooperating. They refused to hand over any report."

'Nothing but politics'

In the Supreme Court hearing on Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking to transfer the probe in a case against her in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput from Patna to Mumbai, the counsel for Maharashtra government, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the Bihar government's interest in the case is derived from the impending state assembly elections due later this year.

"This case is nothing but politics. In light of the impending elections in Bihar. Once elections are over, nobody would hear the case," said Singhvi in his submission to a single-judge bench of the apex court. He wondered whether the court has seen a State so desperately pursuing a case for prosecution? "I think not," he said.

After hearing the arguments of all participants in the case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The apex court has directed all parties concerned to file a response by Thursday in Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

