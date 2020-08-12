Bihar DGP Gives Befitting Reply To Complaint Over Sushant Probe, Says 'won't Back Out'

Responding to a complaint filed by a Fringe group against the Bihar police for probing into the death case of Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Wednesday affirmed that such complaints will not put down the morale of the Bihar police. 'I'm not going to give up nor will I bow down', the DGP said in a befitting reply to the complaint.

'We want justice for Sushant'

Speaking to Republic TV, DGP Pandey said, "Bihar Police is not going to be demotivated by this. Personal attacks are being made against Bihar CM and me, cases are being registered against Bihar Police. The IPS officer was quarantined. This is not going to affect us. I am not going to back off. We just want justice for Sushant."

The DGP further said "I will not reply to the allegations. I have no personal enmity. They want to demoralise me. The only way with Mumbai police can rebuild trust is to let the CBI probe in Sushant's case."

Complaint filed against the Bihar police

A complaint has been registered against the five Bihar police at Bandra Police station on Wednesday. Complaint Ajay Singh Sengar claimed the investigation of Bihar police in Mumbai was illegal. The complaint further stated that the Zero FIR which is registered in Bihar, should have been transferred to Mumbai Police as per the law, but without doing so, Bihar police independently conducted illegal investigations. Action taken by the Bihar Police without the authority to investigate the Sushant’s case is reprehensible.

DGP Dismisses Singhvi's Political Benefit Theory

On Tuesday the DGP also dismissed Abhishek Manu Singhvi's allegations against the Bihar government in the Supreme Court and stated that the allegations are 'completely baseless'. Pandey strongly asserted that CM Nitish Kumar has no role to play in the investigation and registering the FIR in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Pandey highlighted that the concerned parties are trying to give a 'political angle' to the case.

"Totally baseless, totally false. CM has no role to play. Nitish Kumar does not think like this. Even I was not aware when this case was registered. Today they are saying CM is behind this. This is a joke. This is ridiculous. The day this incident happened, the so-called suicide of Sushant, the same day I visited his house. The same day I called Mumbai DCP to talk but he did not respond. I even sent him a message. Now they are giving political angle to this because the entire nation is behind Sushant now", DGP Pandey said.

In the Supreme Court hearing on Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking to transfer the probe in a case against her in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput from Patna to Mumbai, the counsel for Maharashtra government, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the Bihar government's interest in the case is derived from the impending state assembly elections due later this year.

SC reserves order

After hearing the arguments of all participants in the case, the Apex court on Tuesday reserved its order in the actor's death case. The apex court has further directed all parties concerned to file a response by Thursday in Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

