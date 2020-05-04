Bihar DGP: Those Attacking Doctors And Policemen Will Be Blacklisted In Goonda Register

Ahead of phase three of lockdown that will be imposed from May 4 to May 17, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has warned those attacking policemen and Doctors. The DGP said that attackers will be blacklisted in the Goonda register so that whenever there is a law and order situation, they will be in trouble. He said that the lockdown will be enforced like the first phase and requested the people to cooperate.

DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, "people cannot step out of their Home. It will be a curfew-like situation. To step out one requires passes for emergency situation. Social networking sites are being screened, and those spreading provocative posts based in religious lines will be booked. Any attack on doctors and policemen will not be tolerated and attackers' names will be blacklisted in Goonda Register."

On Migrant Labours returning back to Bihar, the DGP added, "we know that our migrant brothers are in distress and facing difficulty. They are most welcome back to Bihar, they will be screened and checked up on borders and will be sent to 21 days quarantine in their respective blocks. Arrangements for food have been made in the block quarantine."

The DGP also said, "for emergency travel, only two persons can travel apart from the driver."

Out of the 38 districts in Bihar, 26 Districts have been affected by Coronavirus and the Bihar Government has decided to enforce the lockdown even more strictly, with close to 10 lakhs migrant population expected back to Bihar in the next 15 days. So far Bihar has reported 504 COVID-19 positive cases.