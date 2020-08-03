Bihar DGP Reacts To 'quarantine' Of SP In Mumbai, Says 'It Is A Kind Of House Arrest'

Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, said he is hurt by the conduct of the Mumbai Police towards his officer sent to the city to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Pandey termed the 'quarantine' of SP Vinay Tiwari, who arrived in the city a day ago to supervise the probe, by the Mumbai civic body as "house arrest".

"It is a kind of house arrest. I have always been praising Mumbai Police on several occasions - but this time what they have done, an IPS officer has been put under house arrest in the name of quarantine," DGP Pandey said.

He claimed his officer had gone to meet the Bandra DCP but wasn't given the audience. "He disappeared, none of the staff was available. My team had been waiting there for hours," Pandey said.

The Bihar DGP further questioned the Mumbai Police for its refusal to share documents related to the case with the Bihar probe team and wondered how can important documents related to the Disha Salian case get 'deleted'. "How is that possible?" he asked.

The Bihar Police will be investigating the alleged suicide of Sushant’s former manager Disha Salian who allegedly jumped to her death from a high-rise in Mumbai’s Malad on June 8.

Mumbai CP defends quarantine

After a political brawl erupted over the quarantine incident, Mumbai police commissioner defended the move saying it was a "precautionary measure" as per COVID-19 control norms for those travelling by air.

"COVID-19 cases in Mumbai are coming under control after a lot of hard work, therefore precautionary measures are being taken. Anybody who travels by air excluding those who will return in a fixed time period, have to undergo home-quarantine necessarily. So the BMC must have taken action based on its rules and they will address this issue," Param Bir Singh told ANI Monday evening.

Singh rebutted allegations that Bihar Police is not getting due co-operation from its Mumbai counterparts and are not being provided vehicles for travel, saying the Patna team has been given a car by the DG office and accommodation facilities have been made in Goregaon.

"They've (Bihar Police) been given a car by the DG office. A few COVID-19 cases were reported at IPS Mess, Worli, so no rooms are being allotted there. A room was allotted to senior officers of Bihar Police in the main mess of SRPF in Goregoan. The allegations are false," the city's top cop said.

He added, "We saw them (Bihar Police) in a big car and then in an autorickshaw. They didn't ask us for a car. They asked for documents of the case. We told them it's our jurisdiction. They should share how they're coming in our jurisdiction. We're taking legal opinion to examine it."

BMC quarantines Bihar Police officer

Earlier in the day, Bihar SP Vinay Tiwari, who arrived in the city a day ago to supervise the probe was quarantined by BMC as per the state government's guidelines for domestic arrivals. On the other hand, the four officers who arrived in the city a week ago, are yet to be quarantined. This move has been slammed by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, DGP Gupteshwar Pandey - who is currently trying to contact Maharashtra police to exempt Tiwari from quarantining as he falls under 'essential services'.

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe

After over a month's investigation, Mumbai police on Monday, ruled out any foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise after they received the viscera report. The post-mortem report too had stated that Sushant passed away due to suffocation, asphyxia, with the Home Minister assuring a thorough probe into the suicide.

While Rajput's family has reportedly denied that the actor was suffering from depression and has accused Chakroborty of money-laundering to the tune of Rs 15 crores, the ED is probing into this issue. The Mumbai police have questioned 56 people till date including — Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, Rajeev Masand. The 34-year old actor was found hanging from his Bandra residence on June 14 and left no suicide note.

