Exclusive: Bihar DGP Reveals Details Of The Sushant Singh Rajput Case Investigation

The Bihar police, who is in Mumbai to investigate an "abetment to suicide" case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said they were keeping a watch on his friend and actress Rhea Chakraborty. The four-member Bihar police team arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday to probe the 'abetment to suicide' case registered against Chakraborty and others in Patna.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network said, "My team informed me that they are waiting for Supreme Court's order and Mumbai Police will be able to submit everything only after that." He also revealed that the team hasn't taken Rhea Chakraborty or her family's statement till now.

Explaining the events, Bihar DGP said, "Initially, FIR was lodged was on June 25 against 6 people. 27th the team left and they visited Sushant's society, where he lived. 28th, the team met Mumbai Police and were asked to meet the local DCP Crime but couldn't meet. After 29th, the things went smoothly. Mumbai Police has assured that they will help and co-operate. What is important in this is the satisfaction of the complainant. He is an old man and he cannot travel to Mumbai to fight the case. All the evidence is available with Mumbai Police and the list has been given to Mumbai authorities for them to submit."

"Sushant's old cook Ashok, Sushant's sister Mitu Singh, Sushant's old friend Ankita Lokhande, Sushant's doctor Kersi Chavda, Sushant's servant, Mahesh Shetty have been questioned till now. This is the investigation's preliminary stage and we hope Mumbai Police co-operates with us. We haven't been able to meet Rhea Chakraborty or her family till now," DGP Pandey told Republic TV.

Talking about Disha Salian, Bihar DGP said, "We work on evidence and not on assumption. Not just Bihar but the entire country wants justice. We only want the truth to come out and we will try our level best to get the truth out." Gupteshwar Pandey also condemned the reports of Mumbai Police ill-treating Patna Police and said, "Our team in Mumbai has informed us that Mumbai Police has not ill-treated them in any way. I condemn all reports about misbehaviour with Bihar Police team by Mumbai Police."

Will the case be handed over to CBI? Answering this, Bihar DGP said, "We will not hand over the case to CBI. If Sushant's father doesn't have faith in us, he can demand a CBI investigation in this case."

