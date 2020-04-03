Bihar DGP: Tracing 345 Markaz Attendees; 22 Foreign Attendees Still 'traceless'

Bihar Police is tracing 345 people who attended the Tablighi Markaz in Delhi. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey revealed that the police has got a list of people whose mobile numbers have been traced in the vicinity of the Markaz for the last 6 days. Gupteshwar Pandey said, "The MHA has shared a list of 394 people out of which 345 are from Bihar, who were in the vicinity of Markaz for the last six days. We have only got the mobile numbers and not the names of the person."

The DGP further added most of the mobile numbers are wrong. Gupteshwar Pandey said, "In the first list of 86 people who attended Markaz, we have managed to trace 53 people, out of which only one is from Bihar, who is under quarantine. 52 people are out of Bihar. 9 people in the list have no connection with Bihar. They did not even come to Bihar. The mobile numbers of 10 people are wrongly mentioned and they have not been traced. In the other list, there are 22 people who never came to Bihar and they are not traceless. We are tracking them. Some people have come from Nepal who are in quarantine."

MHA has also shared a list of 4567 people, whose numbers were tracked during the course of the mobile tracking in the vicinity of

Markaz.

'MHA has shared the list with DGP'

Executive Director of Bihar State Health society Manoj Kumar said, "We have received mobile dump data Of 4500 people within 3 km of radius of Markaz in Nizamuddin. It's not necessary that they all participated in Markaz. MHA has shared the list of 162 people with DGP, out if which except for 22 foreign nationals everyone have been traced. We have written a letter to all DMs to investigate about the mobile dump of 4500 people shared union home ministry."

There has been a sharp spike in the numbers of COVID-19 patients in Bihar. So far 29 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bihar. After many attendees of Markaz reported COVID-19 positive, it has become a cause of concern, with 22 foreign Markaz attendees still traceless in Bihar. Since some of the mobile data is wrong, it's become a daunting task for police and health officials to track the trail of the movement Markaz attendees in Bihar.

