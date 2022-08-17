Bihar DSP Headquarters Writes To SP Saharsa After Convict Anand Mohan Becomes Govt Guest

In a recent development, DSP headquarters Saharsa wrote to SP Saharsa after former MP and murder convict Anand Mohan stayed in a Government Circuit House for a night. Mohan is lodged in Saharsa district jail, he was brought to Patna for a hearing in district court. After the hearing on his way back to the jail, Mohan stayed in a Khagadia Government Circuit House for a night.

The report by DSP said that a former MP and murder convict travelled in his personal vehicle from Saharsa to Patna and Patna to Saharsa. It further revealed that Anand Mohan visited his residence in Patna on August 11 at around 3 pm. He reportedly stayed at his residence for a night.

According to sources, former Bihar People’s Party MP, Anand Mohan, convicted in the 1994 murder case of Gopalganj District Magistrate G. Krishnaiah, and lodged in Saharsa district jail, was brought to Patna for hearing in district court. After the hearing on his way back to the jail, Mohan stayed in a Khagadia Government Circuit House for a night. On August 12, while on his way to Saharsa jail, he took a rest for two hours at one of his supporters' places at Musrigharari in the Samastipur district of Bihar. He later visited the RJD office in the Khagadia district on August 13.

Murder convict becomes govt guest

Speaking to Republic TV, one of the workers Ashok in Khagadia Circuit House confirmed by saying, "Yes, Anand Mohan had come on 12th night and two rooms were booked in the name of his MLA son Chetan Anand. Rooms number 2 and 3 were booked in his name. In one room Anand Mohan stayed and in the second room, his associates stayed. The police party stayed downstairs somewhere else."

In the record register of the Circuit House accessed by the Channel, two rooms can be seen booked under the name of his wife Lovely Anand and son Chetan Anand.

The power of 'Jungle Raj' in the state: Giriraj Singh

Convict Anand Mohan met Lovely Anand, Chetan and his supporters at his residence in Patliputra Colony in Patna. A picture of him sitting with his family members and supporters went viral on social media. Later, questions were raised about the police and the Bihar government.

BJP MP from Begusarai Giriraj Singh hit out at the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar and said that the move shows the "jungle raj" in the state. "RJD leader Anand Mohan, who is serving a life sentence in DM murder case, reached his house instead of jail. This is the power of Jungle Raj of RJD JDU," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

डीएम मर्डर केस में उम्रकैद की सजा काट रहे RJD नेता आनंद मोहन जेल की जगह अपने घर पहुंचे गए।

ये है राजद जदयू के जंगल राज की ताकत। pic.twitter.com/1wdkxDd5Hp — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) August 15, 2022

Six police personnel suspended

Meanwhile, the police issued a statement in this regard. "A video went viral on social media about which an investigation report was sought from the DSP headquarters. Six police personnel have been suspended after the report. Strict action will be taken after the facts come to the fore. The role of the jail authorities is also being probed. Action will be taken against those responsible," Superintendent of police, Saharsa, Lipi Singh said.