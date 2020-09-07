Bihar: Encounter Breaks Out In Muzaffarpur; 1 Policeman, 1 Robber Injured & 2 Arrested

Bihar Police on Monday reported that an encounter precipitated in Muzaffarpur between miscreants and the police. Police SSP Jayant Kant said that the encounter occurred when police tried to stop robbers from fleeing from a Hero Honda Agency, upon receiving a robbery report. He added that one robber and one policeman were injured in the ensuing encounter. 2 people have been arrested.

UP police likely to interrogate Vikas Dubey's son over Bikru encounter

Muzaffarpur encounter: 2 arrested

#Bihar: Encounter precipitated in Muzaffarpur between miscreants & police today.



"A robbery was reported from a Hero Honda agency. Upon arrival of police, an exchange of fire ensued. 1 robber & 1 policeman were injured. 2 have been arrested," says Jayant Kant, SSP, Muzaffarpur. pic.twitter.com/Cw6bZp6YRY — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

Criminal held after encounter with police in UP's Bulandshahr

Recent encounters

On Sunday, a criminal carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on his head was arrested after he sustained bullet injury during a brief exchange of fire with police in Bulandshahr, officials said on Sunday. Manish, who has more than a dozen criminal cases registered against him, was arrested in Aurangabad area here on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. A police constable was also injured in the firing, the officials said.

Bihar polls: Sushant Rajput finds a mention in CM Nitish's rally, mourns actor's death

Vikas Dubey shot dead

On July 10, Kanpur gangster - VikasDubey - accused of killing 8 policemen- was killed in an encounter, after his car turned turtle as he reached Kanpur along with the Uttar Pradesh STF. The police have maintained that the car swerved to avoid a herd of cattle on the road leading to an accident. The police claim that while Dubey attempted to escape in the ensuing confusion, the police tried to capture him alive but had to shoot him in self-defense. While four policemen were injured in the encounter, Dubey was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital.

Yogi Adityanath breaks silence on Vikas Dubey encounter: 'Gangsters will meet their fate'

The Kanpur gangster - charge-sheeted in 60 cases - ranging from murder to kidnapping and robbery- was arrested at Ujjain near the Mahkal Temple on July 10. After his arrest, Dubey had confessed that he and his aides were informed that the police will raid his house and that he had several contacts in various police stations helping him in issues. Retd SC Justice BS Chauhan has been appointed to probe into the police encounter and will reportedly submit a report by September 30. The police are likely to investigate Dubey's children as they were present in Bikru village with their mother Richa Dubey when eight policemen were killed by their father.