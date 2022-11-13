Bihar Firing Incident: Assailants Shoot 2 People In Patna's Ram Krishna Nagar; Probe On

In the capital city of Bihar— Patna, the law and order situation is back in question after a firing incident was reported on Saturday, November 12. Two people were shot at by the three unknown assailants who opened fire at them in the Ram Krishna Nagar area of Patna on Saturday

As per the preliminary information, the attackers came on a bike on Saturday and opened fire at two people in Patna's Ram Krishna Nagar and fled the spot. According to the police, the victims received bullet injuries in the incident. "Police reached the spot as soon as the information was received. The culprits have not been identified. According to the information, 2 people have been shot," Inspector Shambhu Nath Singh said, ANI reported. A probe has been launched and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Firing incidents in Bihar

Notably, incidents of open firing have seen an uptick in Bihar in recent days. Earlier in September, two bike-borne assailants fired indiscriminately at people at multiple locations in Begusarai, killing one person and injuring nine others. At least seven police personnel in the district were suspended for the lapse in duty after the two gunmen went on a rampage. Days after this, another firing incident was reported in Bihar's Vaishali. Though no injuries were reported in the incident, it triggered panic in the region.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been criticising the ruling-Mahagathbandhan alliance (JDU-RJD-Congress-Left) over the failing law and order situation in the state of Bihar.