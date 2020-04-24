COVID-19: Bihar Govt Assures Help To Stranded Students In Line With MHA Guidelines

The Bihar state government is trying to render all possible help to stranded students from Bihar in line with the lockdown guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), said Pratyaya Amrit, Principal Secretary, State Disaster Management Department, told the Patna High Court. This comes after the Registrar General of the Patna High Court wrote to him regarding the safe return of students studying at Kota in Rajasthan to Bihar.

"As would be evident the Government of Bihar is extremely sensitive towards the plight of students stranded outside Bihar. The Government of Bihar, in coordination with other State Governments, is trying to render all possible help within the confines stipulated by the lockdown guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India," the Principal Secretary said in a letter.

The Chief Justice of Patna High Court has expressed his deep concern about the safety and security of the children.

"Whether all or any one of the students studying outside the State should or can be brought back, within the constraints of the guidelines and the directions issued by the Central/State Government(s), is for the administration to consider and take appropriate action in that regard, but certainly, safety and security of all the students studying at various places outside Bihar, under all circumstances, being of prime importance must and should be ensured," read the letter.

Total COVID cases in Bihar go up to 170

Bihar saw the sharpest ever jump in the number of coronavirus cases on Thursday as 27 more people tested positive for the infection, taking the state's tally to 170, a top official said.

Of the fresh cases, eight each were from Patna and Kaimur districts, six from Sasaram, four from Munger and one from Siwan, Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said. The eight fresh cases in Patna were reported from the state capital's Khajpura locality. These include a 35-year-old man, two girls aged 8 and 14 and five women aged between 23 and 57.

