Bihar DGP Reacts To Supreme Court Questioning Sushant Probe Officers' Treatment In Mumbai

After Supreme Court questioning the Maharashtra administration's treatment of the Bihar police team that came to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has alleged that IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who was quarantined upon arrival to lead the probe case has been put under ‘house arrest’ by the Mumbai police in the name of quarantine. Pandey said that he has appealed to the Bihar government to speak to their counterpart in Maharashtra and allow the officers to conduct the investigation without any obstructions.

“Quarantining an officer like this is very painful. This is a very unfortunate moment for us. What message will it send to the nation? We appeal the Bihar government to speak with the counterpart. We believe that he was detained or house arrested. You could have tested the officer instead,” the DGP complained.

Gupteshwar Pandey added that the Bihar police approached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to release the officer Vinay Tiwari but they were denied the permission. He also expressed concern over the four officers who are in hiding to avoid ‘forceful quarantine’ by the Mumbai police.

“We appealed to BMC with a very humble mindset. People should know that the officer went only after making prior arrangements and taking permissions. We wrote to BMC commissioner but they said that they will keep him under quarantine. I am concerned about the 4 officers who are under hiding. They are searching for him to quarantine him as well but their location has not yet been disclosed,” the Bihar DGP said.

Supreme Court slams Mumbai police

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court questioned the Mumbai Police regarding the treatment meted out to the Bihar Police team that arrived to probe Sushant’s case. Justice Hrishikesh Roy said that the decision of Mumbai Police to quarantine IPS officer Vinay Tiwari "does not send a good message."

"The quarantining of the Bihar police officer does not send a good message. The confinement... does it send a good message? Especially when the case has garnered so much media attention? The state of Maharashtra has to ensure that everything is done in a professional way," Justice Roy said.

This came amid Sushant's family via lawyer Vikas Singh accusing the Mumbai Police of destroying evidence in the matter and appealing against any further delay in the probe. Following this, Justice Roy asked for the Mumbai Police's findings in the probe on record, to take care of the family's suspicions against the force.

SG Mehta at this point asked for the Centre to be made a party to the proceedings, in response to which Justice Roy asked to file an application to do so. Tushar Mehta also said that the CBI's notification for its investigation is expected to be out by the end of the day on Wednesday. He had begun the hearing by saying that the CBI has accepted the probe, as requested by the Bihar police.

