A day after RJD's Kartik Singh took over as the Bihar Law Minister, it emerged that an arrest warrant was issued against him in a kidnapping case on July 14. Elected to the Legislative Council in April, he is considered close to don-turned-politician Anant Singh who was disqualified as an MLA after being convicted in an arms case. In connection with the kidnapping of a person named Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Kartik Singh was charged under IPC Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 363 (kidnapping), 364 (kidnapping in order to murder) and 365.

On February 16, 2017, a single-judge bench of Allahabad High Court comprising Justice Sanjay Priya dismissed the RJD leader's anticipatory bail petition citing that the victim had fully described the role played by him during his kidnapping. Moreover, the HC on July 7 junked Singh's plea seeking the quashing of proceedings against him. Speaking to Republic TV, the victim's lawyer Amarjyoti Sharma alleged that the Bihar Minister had not surrendered before a court of law despite being asked to do so by August 16.

Advocate Amarjyoti Sharma remarked, "This is a 2014 matter. Apart from other IPC sections, Section 364, i.e kidnapping in order to murder was invoked. This is about the kidnapping of victim Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Raju Singh. On the basis of his 164 statement, Kartik Singh's name came up in this scandal. In 2017, he had filed a plea in the HC seeking anticipatory bail which was quashed by the court. Thereafter, he filed a quashing application which was withdrawn. He was not given any relief by the HC. On July 14, a Danapur court issued an arrest warrant against Kartik Singh."

He claimed, "As per the available information, he (Kartik Singh) has not surrendered in the case. As of now, the arrest warrant is pending. I can't say anything about the legality of the oath. People can have different opinions regarding this. In any civilized society, it is necessary to follow the order of the court. I can't say why it hasn't been done."

However, Bihar Law Minister Kartik Singh denied this allegation in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV. He stressed, "The first thing is that no such case against me. I have mentioned everything in my affidavit. Anyone who fights elections provides details about cases against them in the affidavit. Making an allegation and proving the allegation are two different things". He added, "I am accountable for the responsibility given to me. I will do my work properly. I will take a lot of efforts to justify the faith reposed in me by my leader and the people."

Interim relief from arrest

The arrest warrant snowballed into a big controversy as BJP MP Sushil Modi demanded his immediate dismissal from the Cabinet. Moreover, he questioned whether Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is trying to take the state back to the days when RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was in power. BJP has consistently alleged that the period from 1990 to 2005 under the Chief Ministership of the RJD chief and his wife Rabri Devi witnessed an enormous rise in corruption, kidnapping, murder and extortion with state complicity.

Delhi | If Kartikeya Singh (RJD) had a warrant against him, he should have surrendered. But he has taken oath as Law minister. I ask Nitish, is he trying to take Bihar back to Lalu's times? Kartikey Singh should be immediately dismissed: Sushil Kumar Modi, BJP MP

However, Republic TV accessed a letter from a Danapur court to the Mokama police. It stated that the court ordered on August 12 that no coercive action will be taken against Kartik Singh until September 1. This implies that the RJD MLC cannot be arrested at least for now.