Bihar Lawyer Files Case Against China's Prez Xi Jinping For 'allowing Coronavirus Spread'

Accusing China of knowingly spreading the Coronavirus (COVID19), a Bihar-based lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ahuja on Monday has moved a Muzaffarpur court against Chinese president Xi Jinping and ambassador Sun Weidong. He claims that the country had been secretly developing the virus to unleash it on the world, as revealed in a 1981-published book. He adds that China let the virus spread pandemically to establish its authority in the world - the court has granted him a hearing on April 11.

Bihar lawyer files case against Xi Jinping

"A conspiracy has been propagated by China by allowing the spread of Coronavirus on a pandemic scale. We have filed a case against Chinese President Xi Jinping and state ambassador Sun Weidong in the Muzaffarpur court. I have accused that in 1981 itself a book which was published had claimed that China is secretly creating this (virus) and will be deployed into the world to display its power," he said to ANI.

He added, "Due to this epidemic thousands have died in China and around the world, some have died in India too. Hence I have filed a case against the two of them. The court has scheduled a hearing on 11 April."

China's pan-country lockdown

While China was earlier the epicenter of the disease, the country has imposed a severe lockdown countrywide managing to bring down the rate at which cases were spreading fatalities. As per the latest reports, China's National Health Commission reported 16 new confirmed cases and 14 deaths, as of end of Sunday. This has brought the total number of cases in the country to 80,860 - of which more than 67,00 patients have recovered, as per international reports.

China has also imposed all overseas travelers arriving in the country to 14-day quarantine at their own cost. The WHO has also announced that the epicenter of the disease is now Europe where Spain, the UK, and Italy have seen a rising number of deaths - the number even surpassing China's fatalities. As of date, worldwide, the number of cases reported stands at 174,134 and the deaths at 6684.

