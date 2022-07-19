Bihar: Man Stabbed For Allegedly Watching Nupur Sharma's Video, Main Accused Absconding

In a shocking incident, a young man was stabbed brutally by a group of men in Bihar's Sitamarhi after he was seen allegedly watching Nupur Sharma's video. The incident occurred on July 16 when Ankit Kumar Jha was watching a video on his mobile at a Paan shop when three youths standing nearby objected. They confronted Jha and started blowing cigarette smoke at his face, following which, they attacked him with sharp knives in the middle of the market, sources have revealed.

According to officials, Ankit tried to run to save his life but the goons continued to brutally stab him. Passersby also refrained from helping him. He was stabbed at least a dozen times, leaving him in a critical condition. Following the attack, Ankit was admitted to the local PHC for treatment where his condition was found to be alarming. The doctors then referred him to the ICU of a private hospital in Darbhanga, where he continues to remain critical, battling between life and death.

2 arrested, police action under scanner

The role of the administration has also come under suspicion in the entire Bihar shocker. As per sources, Nupur Sharma's name was removed from the FIR by the Naanpur police to prevent the incident from looking communal. Moreover, the police administration refrained from registering the case till the family members filed an FIR. Two accused people in the case have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. The main accused and others involved are still absconding.

A few days ago, a man in Rajasthan's Bhilwara received death threats from unknown persons, allegedly for a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma. Just last month, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur was beheaded with a cleaver by two men, allegedly over a social media post supporting her. Prior to this, a chemist in Amravati was slashed to death for accidentally forwarding a post supporting the suspended BJP leader. The latter two cases have been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for deeper investigation. Strict action against all accused has been ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).